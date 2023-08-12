Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/11/2023 – 22:03

The Brazilian Bruna Takahashi advanced to the quarterfinals of the women’s tournament of the WTT Contender Rio de Janeiro, stage of the world table tennis circuit that is being played at Arena Carioca I, in the Olympic Park, in Barra da Tijuca. The classification was reached after a victory by 3 sets to 2 (partials of 10/12, 11/7, 5/11, 11/7 and 11/7) over Li Yu-Jhun, from Taiwan, this Friday (11) .

“It was very different today. [O clima] it was a little more humid to play, but I managed to adapt. And in the end I think I managed to adapt better than her. I’m very happy to win this game, even more here at home. Now it’s time to download [na euforia] and prepare for tomorrow. It’s going to be a totally different style game and I have to analyze again to have a game base and to be able to stay focused. I’m playing well, in a good phase and I hope to continue like this”, declared Bruna, who has South Korean Lee Eunhye as her next opponent. The duel will take place next Saturday (12), starting at 11:10 am (Brasília time).

This is the first time that Brazil hosts the event, which brings together 120 athletes from 35 countries, including 25 Brazilians (14 men and 11 women), including Hugo Calderano, number 5 in the world and favorite for the title.

The winners of the WTT Contender Rio de Janeiro guarantee 400 points in the ranking of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), one of the parameters for qualifying for the next edition of the Olympic Games, which will be held in Paris (France). ), in 2024. The competition will be broadcast live on World Table Tennis (WTT) YouTube channel.