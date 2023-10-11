Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/10/2023 – 22:51

Lhays Stolarski, table tennis athlete, is at home in the current edition of the Brazilian University Games (JUBS). Born in Joinville, the 21-year-old Physical Education student is seeking the tournament’s unprecedented title. Last year she finished the competition in second place. “It will definitely be a really cool tournament. Other girls who were already part of the team are coming. In both the men’s and women’s categories, the JUBS promise very good matches. I have been training hard since the beginning of the year and I am very confident”, said the Aupex Uniasselvi student.

“Since he started, at the age of 13, a little late for high-performance athletes, Lhays has always shown a lot of commitment and discipline. This way she managed to take flights that perhaps even she would not have believed possible. She reached the Brazilian youth team, won the national title, won silver and bronze in the South American category in 2020 and took bronze in the Pan of the sport in 2021. And now she arrives at the JUBs in our city as one of the favorites to the title”, commented coach Bruno Costa.

Regarding the future, Lhays shows modesty, but always highlights his love for the sport: “I’m training hard to reach the adult team. That’s my big goal. And down the road, when I can’t play anymore, I want to be a table tennis coach.”

Regardless of the sporting result, this edition of the JUBs in Joinville was already special for the athlete. During the opening ceremony of the Games, last Monday night (9), she was responsible for the symbolic fire parade and the lighting of the pyre at Centreventos Cau Hansen.

“It was an indescribable feeling. A unique moment. All the athletes who will compete were there. Many people from various parts of Brazil and even outside the country attended. Very special indeed”, declared the young member of the Brazilian delegation at the University World Cup held in Chengdu (China).

70th edition of JUBs

The JUBs are the biggest university sports event in Latin America and reach their 70th edition this year. The event, which brings together more than 5 thousand athletes from 320 higher education institutions representing the country’s 27 university federations, continues until October 21st. During the 14 days of competition, athletes will be involved in judo, karate, wrestling, tennis, table tennis, parasports table tennis, chess, academic, breaking, cheerleading, basketball, futsal, handball, volleyball and electronic sports (League of Legends, Electronic Football, Clash Royale, Valorant, CS Go and Free Fire).

The competitions will be held in different locations in the city: at Expoville (the main competition venue), at Centreventos Cau Hansen, at the Ivo Varella Training Center, at the Mário Timm Municipal Sports Gymnasium, at the Abel Schulz Gymnasium, at Univille, at the Associação Atlética Tupy and Joinville Tênis Clube.