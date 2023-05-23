Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Table tennis | Benedek Oláh lost to a Slovakian veteran in the World Championships

May 23, 2023
in World Europe
Oláh won the second set to tie the game, but the opponent then won three sets in a row by clear scores.

Finland in table tennis Benedek Oláh lost on Monday evening in the second round of the World Championships, set 1–4 (9–11, 11–9, 5–11, 5–11, 3–11) to Slovakia For Lubomir Points. Oláh won the second set to level the match, but the 39-year-old Slovakian veteran went on to win three straight sets in straight sets.

Pistej, ranked 92nd in the most recent world list, progressed to the top 32 in the World Championships in Durban, South Africa. The 70th-ranked Finn’s World Cup career ended.

Oláh, 32, continues his games at the turn of May-June in the semi-finals of the French league.

