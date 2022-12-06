Table tennis | Aino Tapola amazes with her ping pong skills, even though she can only use a fraction of her muscles

Aino Tapola is living an interesting time as an athlete. The prize medal won in para table tennis went on the wall, and uninjured the won pesismals were allowed to go in a cardboard box. In his successful sport, Tapola relies on his spins and serve.

A ping pong ball thanks wild speed on the table, when Only Tapola and Martti Autio hitting it from their seats in the Ruskeasuo ball sports hall in Helsinki.

It’s amazing to see how table tennis can be played so well from a wheelchair.

In mid-November, Tapola hit the ball so well that he won the World Championship silver in paratable tennis in Granada, Spain. Tapola won his three matches, but in the gold match Dorota Bucklaw defeated him 3–1 (6–11, 11–7, 11–7, 11–6).

Polish final opponent is 20 years older than the 25-year-old Tapola.

“However, it was silver won. In para ping pong, age only brings experience and routine, which I still don’t have enough of,’ says Tapola, who has played the sport for five years.

Tapola, who practiced diving, was seriously injured ten years ago in a familiar jump on foam blocks. He fell into the “voltimonttu” of the Mäkelänrinne swimming pool so badly that his spinal cord was severed and he lost his ability to exercise.

After his injury, the then 15-year-old Tapola spent a month at the Children’s Clinic, followed by five to six months at a rehabilitation center.



The number one sport, however, was baseball, where he won several awards in Vihdin Pallo, Helsinki Puna-Musti and Kerava Pesis.

Career the first big prize medal in paraping is now on the wall of Tapola’s home. The medals from baseball have been put in a cardboard box, waiting for the bigger trophy cabinet.

“The medal brings appreciation from all quarters. I received so many congratulations that there was no way I would have time to answer them all,” says Tapola while coach Autio collects the balls thrown on the floor back into the bucket.

Autio has served as the head coach of para-ping pong players twice. Currently, he is Tapola’s personal trainer.

In 1982 he coached Pekka Paalanko won the world championship, so another complete hit was close to coming exactly 40 years later.

In his own career, Autio won two Finnish table tennis championships in 1974 and 1979.

Martti Autio calculates that he spends 1,800 hours a year coaching Aino Tapola.

As a coach, he says he enjoys it when a player rejoices over his success.

“My joy is when I can quietly linger in the corner. It suits me just fine.”

The cooperation between Auti and Tapola is close. Autio sits as Tapola’s training opponent in training, often six days a week for 2.5–3 hours at a time.

At the camps, ping pong is practiced three times a day for a total of 5.5–6 hours.

“Strength is not very useful in this category of disability. It’s not worth training. Technique and tactics are important,” says the pro-life Tapola.

Tapola can only use about 15 percent of his muscles.

In a specially made gaming chair, the player sits higher than in a standard wheelchair. The chair has a handle on the left, from which you can push for support when reaching for short balls.

Tapola uses three chairs: a racing chair, a civilian chair, or sivar, as he says himself, and a shower chair, or shower.

“ “Aino feeds 100,000-120,000 times a year.”

The racket is usually smooth on both sides. At the World Cup, the Pole brought a disgusting weapon to the table: the pimple racket. It gives difficult balls to the opponent.

Just in case, Autio got a similar pimpled bat for practice so that Tapola gets used to the ball’s unpredictable trajectory. Tapola does not play with a pimpled racket.

“Never. A pimpled racket would limit the creativity of the game and the variations of shots.”

In training we practice serving a lot, which, along with twists, is a very central part of paraping.

During the exercises, Autio places different goals from broken balls or pieces of cardboard at one end of the table, which Tapola tries to hit.

“Aino feeds 100,000-120,000 times a year,” Autio points out.

In wheelchair ping-pong, the pass must come through the opponent’s end. Otherwise, you can play the ball wherever you want and can.

One of Tapola’s trump cards is a serving pair. First, Tapola might pass the ball with an up and side twist, which the opponent often hits long.

The second serve is a no-spin, which the opponent returns to the net while waiting for another spin serve.

“At the World Championships, the serving pair worked well,” says Autio.

Coach Martti Autio sometimes plays with a pimpled bat, so that Aino Tapola also gets used to the unpredictable trajectory of the ball. Aino Tapola does not touch the pimple racket.

Another trump card is a high-rising return ball with such a strong underspin that the ball bounces just to the other side of the net and back again. Hitting has been practiced for hundreds of hours.

“It’s a delicious ball to dunk when the other one doesn’t reach the ball,” says Autio.

Autio is uninjured, but he hasn’t played upright for many years. He has coached Tapola for five years.

“I spend 1,500 hours a year on coaching, of which 800 hours on training. The rest is planning, meetings and analyzing the game,” says Autio.

“And without pay,” Tapola points out.

“ “In Paris I will take a medal.”

Finland from the Olympic Committee, Tapola received 2,000 euros in enhancement support for this season, and Autio 1,500 euros. Tapola receives a grant of 6,000 euros from the Ministry of Education and Culture. The support of the table tennis association is the most significant.

“Two thousand euros is not enough for anything. Well, maybe for one competitive tournament. With the help of our supporters, the situation is good, but it could be better. I don’t live like a gentleman, but I can do sports full-time,” says Tapola.

The World Cup trip alone cost about 7,000 euros for three people, Tapola, Autio and an assistant.

Tapola needs a personal assistant every day. The assistant circle includes several assistants. Even on competition and camp trips, the assistant varies depending on who is available at any given time.

In addition to Auti, Tapola’s practice ring includes, among other things Hannu Sihvoin the camps Iivari Hartikainen and psychic coach Paula Arajärvi.

Aino Tapola plays with a smooth racket.

Sports alongside Tapola, last Christmas he graduated from Perho Business School’s elite sports program as a student merchandiser.

My dream is to study political science at the University of Helsinki, but my postgraduate studies are on hold due to the upcoming competitions.

The next big goal is the Paralympics in Paris in 2024. The European Championships in the fall of 2023 are an intermediate step there.

The players are much the same as in November’s World Cup. Athletes receive ranking points from the tournaments, based on which they qualify for the prestigious competitions.

The top five players in the ranking and one player with a wild card played in the World Championships. Tapola was second on the ranking list. Now he has 801 ranking points, while the Pole who beat him in the World Cup final has 1,077 points.

“There is constant qualifying for the awards,” says Autio.

Table tennis is the third largest sport in the Paralympics after athletics and swimming. Medals are played for in eleven classes. Players with the most severe injuries play in categories 1–2.

Tapola plays in class 1. At the World Championships, the class was played as its own series for the first time. The bigger the class, the more action the player has.

At the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, categories 1 and 2 will still play together, but after that they might be separated, which would make it easier for Tapola. Last year, Tapola’s games at the Paralympics in Tokyo ended in the first group.

“In Paris, I will take the medal”, says Tapola with determination and hits the ball with his right hand towards his coach.