SPAIN’S Holy Week ended with almost 8,600 fines for people breaking border restrictions and 99 arrests, more than half in Madrid.
National Police and Guardia Civil arrested the number over the long Easter weekend, with 8,590 fines given out for relying to skip regions with limited access due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the Ministry of the Interior, 54 of the 99 arrests were made in the Community of Madrid, although the Valencian Community had most people fined, with 3,123 expecting to pay for their crimes.
Some 64,200 police officers were deployed over Easter to ensure compliance with the restrictions.
The following table collects, by autonomous communities and provinces, the number of detainees and the sanction proposals formulated by the National Police and the Civil Guard between April 1, Holy Thursday, and April 4, Easter Sunday, for skipping anti-Covid measures:
|Region (and province)
|Arrested
|Fined
|ANDALUSIA
|4
|1736
|Almeria
|one
|218
|Cadiz
|0
|351
|Cordova
|one
|88
|Grenada
|0
|136
|Huelva
|0
|122
|Jaen
|one
|100
|Malaga
|one
|675
|Seville
|0
|46
|ARAGON
|10
|416
|Huesca
|0
|48
|Teruel
|0
|26
|Saragossa
|10
|342
|ASTURIAS
|one
|113
|BALEARIC ISLANDS
|5
|321
|CANARY ISLANDS
|0
|178
|The palms
|0
|73
|SC of Tenerife
|0
|105
|CANTABRIA
|two
|90
|CASTILE. AND LEON
|0
|546
|Avila
|0
|52
|Burgos
|0
|173
|Lion
|0
|44
|Palencia
|0
|19
|Salamanca
|0
|53
|Segovia
|0
|46
|Soria
|0
|60
|Valladolid
|0
|55
|Zamora
|0
|44
|CASTILLA LA MANCHA
|0
|232
|Albacete
|0
|56
|Real city
|0
|97
|Basin
|0
|14
|Guadalajara
|0
|twenty-one
|Toledo
|0
|44
|CATALONIA*
|0
|6
|Barcelona
|0
|0
|Girona
|0
|0
|Lleida
|0
|0
|Tarragona
|0
|6
|C. VALENCIANA
|17
|3123
|Alicante
|6
|1350
|Castellon
|0
|246
|Valencia
|eleven
|1527
|ESTREMADURA
|one
|204
|Badajoz
|one
|134
|Cáceres
|0
|70
|GALICIA
|3
|349
|A coruña
|one
|162
|Lugo
|one
|64
|Ourense
|0
|30
|Pontevedra
|one
|93
|MADRID
|54
|779
|MURCIA
|0
|142
|NAVARRE
|one
|24
|BASQUE COUNTRY*
|0
|0
|THE RIOJA
|0
|214
|Ceuta
|one
|59
|Melilla
|0
|58
* The data for Catalonia and the Basque Country is invalid, since the information is held by autonomous police.
