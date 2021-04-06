SPAIN’S Holy Week ended with almost 8,600 fines for people breaking border restrictions and 99 arrests, more than half in Madrid.

National Police and Guardia Civil arrested the number over the long Easter weekend, with 8,590 fines given out for relying to skip regions with limited access due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, 54 of the 99 arrests were made in the Community of Madrid, although the Valencian Community had most people fined, with 3,123 expecting to pay for their crimes.

Some 64,200 police officers were deployed over Easter to ensure compliance with the restrictions.

The following table collects, by autonomous communities and provinces, the number of detainees and the sanction proposals formulated by the National Police and the Civil Guard between April 1, Holy Thursday, and April 4, Easter Sunday, for skipping anti-Covid measures:

Region (and province) Arrested Fined ANDALUSIA 4 1736 Almeria one 218 Cadiz 0 351 Cordova one 88 Grenada 0 136 Huelva 0 122 Jaen one 100 Malaga one 675 Seville 0 46 ARAGON 10 416 Huesca 0 48 Teruel 0 26 Saragossa 10 342 ASTURIAS one 113 BALEARIC ISLANDS 5 321 CANARY ISLANDS 0 178 The palms 0 73 SC of Tenerife 0 105 CANTABRIA two 90 CASTILE. AND LEON 0 546 Avila 0 52 Burgos 0 173 Lion 0 44 Palencia 0 19 Salamanca 0 53 Segovia 0 46 Soria 0 60 Valladolid 0 55 Zamora 0 44 CASTILLA LA MANCHA 0 232 Albacete 0 56 Real city 0 97 Basin 0 14 Guadalajara 0 twenty-one Toledo 0 44 CATALONIA* 0 6 Barcelona 0 0 Girona 0 0 Lleida 0 0 Tarragona 0 6 C. VALENCIANA 17 3123 Alicante 6 1350 Castellon 0 246 Valencia eleven 1527 ESTREMADURA one 204 Badajoz one 134 Cáceres 0 70 GALICIA 3 349 A coruña one 162 Lugo one 64 Ourense 0 30 Pontevedra one 93 MADRID 54 779 MURCIA 0 142 NAVARRE one 24 BASQUE COUNTRY* 0 0 THE RIOJA 0 214 Ceuta one 59 Melilla 0 58

* The data for Catalonia and the Basque Country is invalid, since the information is held by autonomous police.