We have just played four dates in the Argentine Professional Football League (LPF) in 2023, and although the marathon tournament will only culminate in August with matchday 27, there are footballers who are already beginning to make a difference in terms of personal goals, looking to lead the table in that ranking, to help their respective teams and also to grow individually.
Mateo Retegui, who is a member of Tigre and former Boca, was the scorer in the last tournament of the First Division of our country, and it seems that he wants to repeat it again. We review the updated table.
|
POSITION
|
GOALS
|
PLAYER
|
1
|
4
|
MATEO RETEGUI (TIGER)
|
2
|
4
|
BRUNO SEPULVEDA (BARRACAS)
|
3
|
4
|
LUCIANO GONDOU (SARMIENTO)
|
4
|
3
|
GABRIEL GUDIÑO (HURRICANE)
|
5
|
3
|
PABLO VEGETTI (BELGRANO)
|
6
|
3
|
NICOLAS FERNANDEZ (DYJ)
It should be noted that first place is currently shared by the three players who scored four goals, but we decided to prioritize those who scored the least from penalties (Retegui 0, Sepúlveda 1, Gondou 2), the same as with the players who scored three (the first two did not score a penalty, while “Uvita” did one that way).
Retegui’s streak was cut in the last clash against River, since he had been scoring in all the previous matches, while the other two who lead scored a hattrick each, curiously in the same match (Sarmiento 3-5 Barracas, by the date 2).
Then, there are many footballers with 2 goals each… who will be the top scorer when this tournament ends in August?
