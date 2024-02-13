⏰ 20.56: Date 4 ended with Institute 2 – Workshops 2 ⏰ 21.00: Date 5 begins with Newell's – Racing The Product never leaves you in trouble brother 🚬🇦🇷⚽️ pic.twitter.com/saAWbdqmMO — Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) February 13, 2024

MIGUEL ANGEL BORJA, top scorer in the League Cup with 6 goals, in 4 games played, has more goals than all these teams: TIGER (0)

DEPORTIVO RIESTRA (0)

BELGRANO (1)

ATLÉTICO TUCUMÁN (1)

PLATENSE (1)

BANFIELD (2)

SAINT LORENZO (2)

UNION (2)

INDEPENDENT (2)

SARMIENTO (3)… pic.twitter.com/6D1aqSuO9k — Gordito Mercenario (@luis_delpi) February 13, 2024

Meanwhile, Zone B has Godoy Cruz at the top with an ideal score (12 out of 12), Newell's has the same number of units but with one more game, the same as Racing, which has 10 points but also five games played instead of four. The temporarily classified Students close, with 10. Mouth For now he is seventh with six units.