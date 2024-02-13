The 2024 Professional League Cup, the tournament of the first semester in Argentine football, is already in full dispute and is advancing at constant pace, taking into account that date 4 has just ended and that date 5 immediately began, since Newell's Old Boys will play a friendly against Inter Miami and therefore had to bring forward their match against Racing, who beat them as a visitor 4-0.
Remembering that the competition format consists of two groups of 14 teams each, where each club will face the remaining 13 in its zone plus the interzonal, in order to complete 14 total days of the regular phase, we review how things are regarding the table of scorers, since there are many footballers at a superlative level who do not stop scoring goals.
|
POSITION
|
GOALS
|
PLAYER
|
1
|
6
|
MIGUEL BORJA (RIVER)
|
2
|
5
|
ADRIAN MARTINEZ (RACING)
|
3
|
5
|
JUAN RAMIREZ (NOB)
|
4
|
4
|
DAMIAN PUEBLA (INSTITUTE)
|
5
|
3
|
TOMÁS CONECHNY (GODOY CRUZ)
|
6
|
3
|
GASTON TOGNI (DEFENSE)
While waiting for the commitments of date 5, which will be entirely during the week (and which already began with the aforementioned impressive victory of “Academics” over “Leprosos”), River leads Zone A with 10 points, followed closely by Instituto (they tied 2-2 vs Talleres in the last match on date 4) and by Argentinos, who have eight each. Precisely the “T” is the other temporarily classified for the final phase, with 7 units and a better goal difference than Barracas and Independiente.
Meanwhile, Zone B has Godoy Cruz at the top with an ideal score (12 out of 12), Newell's has the same number of units but with one more game, the same as Racing, which has 10 points but also five games played instead of four. The temporarily classified Students close, with 10. Mouth For now he is seventh with six units.
It must be clarified then that, from that list, both “Maravilla” and “Colo” have a more contested match than the rest of the boys. Who will end up as top scorer?
#Table #scorers #League #Cup #date #Borja #top
Leave a Reply