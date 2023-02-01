Thursday, February 2, 2023
Table of scorers in Liga MX Clausura 2023: Henry Martín and Funes Mori at the top

February 1, 2023
Just four dates of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament have passed and several players are already shaping up to contend for the individual scoring championship, some with fewer or more matches or fewer or more minutes played.

In this way, we present you how the table of scorers is going where the Mexican striker Henry Martin of Club América he is a pointer and his closest follower is the Argentine naturalized Mexican Rogelio Funes Mori of Rayados de Monterrey, two of the last attackers who represented the Mexican team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

German Berterame

German Berterame / Manuel Velasquez/GettyImages

The Argentine striker is in his second tournament with the Pandilla and in this Clausura 2023 he already has two goals on his account in 353 minutes played.

Nicholas Ibanez

Nicolás Ibáñez / Manuel Velasquez/GettyImages

Before signing with the San Nicolás de los Garza team, the Argentine attacker began the tournament with the Tuzos de Pachuca and scored two goals in just 102 minutes played, to say goodbye to the team where he was champion in the Apertura 2022.

Dario Lezcano

Dario Lezcano/Jam Media/GettyImages

The Paraguayan striker said goodbye to Mexican soccer with three scores with the Braves de Ciudad Juárez, as he went to the Colo-Colo From Chile.

Julian Quinones

Julián Andrés Quiñones / Refugio Ruiz/GettyImages

The historic athletic footballer started the tournament in a good way and has already accumulated three scores in 270 minutes.

Ignacio Dinenno

Juan Ignacio Dinenno/Jam Media/GettyImages

The Argentinian attacker and university reference has three annotations in the 360 ​​minutes that he has played in this tournament.

Andre-Pierre Gignac

André-Pierre Gignac / Jam Media/GettyImages

The all-time top scorer for the San Nicolás de los Garza team has recorded three goals so far in the tournament in 360 minutes of participation.

Luis Enrique Quinones

Luis Enrique Quiñones/Sergio Mejia/GettyImages

The Colombian soccer player has three scores so far in the tournament, in total he has played 334 minutes and at the moment he is with André-Pierre Gignac the team’s goalscorer.

javier eduardo lopez

Javier Eduardo Lopez/Agustin Cuevas/GettyImages

Javier Eduardo Lopez better known as ‘The Chofis‘, is the third place in the scoring table with three goals in 317 minutes played with the Tuzos de Pachuca.

Rogelio Funes Mori

Rogelio Funes Mori/Azael Rodriguez/GettyImages

The Gang’s all-time top scorer records four goals in this tournament where he has played 306 minutes.

henry martin

Henry Martin / Jam Media/GettyImages

In just four days and 290 minutes played in the Clausura 2023, Henry Martin He already has 5 goals, which represents half of the goals he scored in the previous tournament, which ended with 10 scores. With this rate, it is estimated that he could exceed said goalscoring quota.


