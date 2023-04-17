We have already played twelve dates in the Argentine Professional Football League (LPF) in 2023, and although the marathon tournament will only culminate in August with matchday 27, there are teams that are beginning to take shape to be able to have a good tournament, with a River Plate that leads the way and that begins to gain a distance that can make a difference.
Martín Demichelis’ “Millionaire” beat Newell’s Old Boys from Rosario in agony 1-0, with a goal from Pablo Solari at 95 minutes into the game, when the match was dying, and took the opportunity to continue climbing in the first position of the tournament : He leads the tournament by himself with 30 points, and took six away from San Lorenzo, who achieved a 0-0 draw in Córdoba against Talleres.
The one who does not lift is Jorge Almirón’s Boca Juniors: in his second game as DT from Boca, he fell again, in this case 0-1 against Estudiantes in La Bombonera, again exhibiting a low performance, without identity and without protagonists who are at the height of his shirt.
In the classic of the date, Independiente and Racing tied 1-1, in a match that will remain in the memory for the eternally disputed penalty that Yael Falcón Pérez charged Racing and that Matías Rojas later changed for a goal: was the offense outside? or within the area?
In the absence of five games that will be played this Monday, we will review the updated position table so far: Martin Demichelis’s River achieved the highest score (30 pts) in the entire history of the club in the Argentine League, in the first 12 dates . Awesome.
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
POINTS
|
1
|
RIVER
|
30
|
2
|
SAN LORENZO
|
24
|
3
|
WORKSHOPS
|
twenty-one
|
4
|
DEFENDING
|
twenty-one
|
5
|
BELGRANO
|
twenty-one
|
6
|
CENTRAL ROSARY
|
twenty-one
|
7
|
ARGENTINIANS JRS
|
18
|
8
|
LANUS
|
18
|
9
|
RACING
|
18
|
10
|
STUDENTS
|
18
|
eleven
|
NEWELL’S
|
18
|
12
|
PLATENSE
|
16
|
13
|
INSTITUTE
|
16
|
14
|
TIGER
|
16
|
fifteen
|
GODOY CRUZ
|
16
|
16
|
VELEZ
|
fifteen
|
17
|
CBA HEADQUARTERS
|
fifteen
|
18
|
MOUTH
|
14
|
19
|
HURRICANE
|
13
|
twenty
|
SHUTTLES
|
13
|
twenty-one
|
BRANCH (J)
|
12
|
22
|
LP GYMNASTICS
|
eleven
|
23
|
COLON
|
10
|
24
|
INDEPENDENT
|
10
|
25
|
BANFIELD
|
10
|
26
|
ATL TUCUMAN
|
9
|
27
|
ARSENAL
|
8
|
28
|
UNION
|
8
#Table #Positions #Professional #League #Argentina #date #River #continues #leader
Leave a Reply