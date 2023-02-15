We have just played three dates in the Argentine Professional Football League (LPF) in 2023, and although the marathon tournament will only culminate in August with matchday 27, there are teams that are beginning to shape themselves to be able to have a good tournament and, therefore, what not, fight for the championship until the end.
There is only one cast of the 28 participants who won the three games they have played and therefore has perfect score: he lanus by Frank Darío Kudelkawho beat Estudiantes LP 2-0 at home on this third date and climbed to the top alone, but HurricaneRosario Central and Belgrano (7) they follow him closely.
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
POINTS
|
1
|
LANUS
|
9
|
2
|
HURRICANE
|
7
|
3
|
CENTRAL ROSARY
|
7
|
4
|
BELGRANO
|
7
|
5
|
RIVER
|
6
|
6
|
WORKSHOPS
|
6
|
7
|
DEFENDING
|
6
|
8
|
SAN LORENZO
|
6
|
9
|
GODOY CRUZ
|
6
|
10
|
INSTITUTE
|
5
|
eleven
|
TIGER
|
5
|
12
|
PLATENSE
|
5
|
13
|
SHUTTLES
|
4
|
14
|
VELEZ
|
4
|
fifteen
|
SARMIENTO
|
4
|
16
|
NEWELL’S
|
4
|
17
|
MOUTH JUNIORS
|
4
|
18
|
INDEPENDENT
|
4
|
19
|
ARGENTINIANS
|
3
|
twenty
|
BANFIELD
|
2
|
twenty-one
|
RACING
|
2
|
22
|
UNION
|
2
|
23
|
ARSENAL
|
1
|
24
|
STUDENTS
|
1
|
25
|
ATHLETIC TUCUMAN
|
1
|
26
|
CORDOBA PLANT
|
1
|
27
|
GYMNASTICS (LP)
|
1
|
28
|
COLON
