The Plataforma Patria is used to announce the different aids created by the Government of Nicolás Maduro and to deliver them to those Venezuelans who have the Carnet de la Patria. This month an increase in all benefits has been approved between May 15 and 20.

Payments will be made by grouping each beneficiary so that all increases can be received on the same day. In addition, it is recommended that the resources to be transferred to the Bank be made in a single Withdrawal of Funds operation.

Homes of the Fatherland Program

The delivery to each family nucleus varies according to the number of members, being as follows:

Homes of the Fatherland May 2021 1 member 1,120,000.00 2 members 1,400,000.00 3 members 2,100,000.00 4 members 2,800,000.00 5 members 3,500,000.00 6 or more members 4,200,000.00

The Family Economy Bonus and the 100% Schooling Bonus will be delivered as a complement to the Homeland Bonus. The first for families in a vulnerable situation, and the second for those who have a child in their care. The rest of the programs are as follows:

Program May 2021 Humanized Delivery 2,800,000.00 Breastfeeding 2,800,000.00 Jose Gregorio Hernandez 2,100,000.00