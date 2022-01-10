With the pandemic in progress, there have been very few occasions – and periods – in which it was possible to enjoy board games with friends, whether at home, in premises, or pubs of various kinds. In short, 2021 was a year of transition, but the hope is that in 2022 the situation will improve.

The fact remains that seeing yourselves with your friends you can also have fun imagining all kinds of words or combinations thanks to platforms such as Scrabble Word Finder And Words with Friends.

Just crossing our fingers in this way, with these lines we want recommend 5 titles expected for this year solar and who will be able to make our joy as passionate and, above all, eager to return to spend with friends and relatives as long as we would like without various fears. Let’s find out the mandatory board games to play in 2022!

Frosthaven (2022)

After the incredible success of Gloomhaven, the highly anticipated prequel will arrive this year with very high expectations.

Despite its success, the predecessor was not perfect, so many of the issues are expected to be resolved with this new campaign. Frosthaven is a boxed role-playing game that contains approx 100 unique missions, where the storyline changes according to the player’s actions.

The game mixes exploration, cooperative play with deck building and tactical combat. The original copy on Kickstarter sold for $ 100, pre-orders are now open at individual retailers.

Return to Dark Tower (2022)

The ambitious reboot Return to Dark Tower is finally on the home straight, with shipments currently underway for crowdfunding backers. The Restoration version of the game contains the eponymous towers, elements with LED lighting and an app to control them. The final product will have interconnected missions on its side that can be played over and over. The project therefore comes to an end after several logistical problems that arose in 2021.

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim – The Adventure Game (August 2022)

Not that the brand needs any introduction: the game has passed the million and a half dollars in a flash during its crowdfunding, and it will be a prequel of the famous video game released on the market in 2011 (and then remastered several times).

Given its size – a tabletop version of the role-playing game – and with the possibility of being played solo, taking advantage of the style of the most recent board games in its conformation, it is preparing to be probably a breaker-market. Are you ready to experience the history of the northern lands before the advent of the heroic Dovakhiin? Pre-orders are already open.

Vampire The Masquerade: Chapters (second half of 2022)

According to what was declared, Chapters it was a huge and very complex title to create in retail version. These are very particular and difficult years for role play, then Chapters looks like great news for fans this 2022. A title to keep an eye on and that will keep you busy for a long, long time.

Risiko Shadow Forces (October 2022)

Risiko Legacy of 2011 gave birth to a new type of board games, which in recent years have seen several great titles follow one another, but a decade later it is Hasbro that returns to the genre with Risk Shadow Forces. This new game will feature the traditional world domination features, along with other unique features.