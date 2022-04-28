the canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime, number ten in the world ranking, eliminated Spanish Carlos Taberner this Thursday (by 1-6, 6-2 and 6-2)in the round of 16 of the Estoril Open.

Taberner took the first set with ease buoyed by a great start but the 21-year-old Canadian tennis player came back from the match and prevailed in the next two (6-2 and 6-2) to close the duel after one hour and 55 minutes.

Auger-Aliassime will face each other in the quarterfinals with the winner of the duel between Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi and American Sebastian Korda. This Thursday another quarterfinal meeting was defined, the one that will face the French Richard Gasquet and the Argentine Sebastián Báez.

Gasquet dropped Bolivian Hugo Dellien in the round of 16, while Báez beat Croatian Marin Cilic. The Estoril Open, an ATP 250 clay court tournament, takes place in that Portuguese town until May 1.