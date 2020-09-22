Carlos Taberner, recent champion of the Iasi ATP Challenger, will also be in the second qualifying round of Roland Garros after beating Italian Stefano Napolitano in the first phase in two sets pro 6-4 and 7-5.

Taberner, who faced Napolitano after the last minute loss of Chilean Alejandro Tabilo due to peritonitis, it was shown very solid serve (71% of games won with his first serve) in addition to taking advantage of three of the eight breaks he had and only yielded one against. The Valencian will be measured in the second round against Argentine Leo Mayer, who got rid of Canadian Peter Polansky 7-5 and 6-0.

Today’s day in the men’s preview left us several surprises such as the Viktor Troicki’s defeat against Portuguese Frederico Ferreira Silva (6-0 and 6-2) and Latvian Ernest Gulbis at the hands of Marco Cecchinato (6-3 and 7-5).

This Tuesday there is a wide Spanish representation in the women’s preliminary phase with the matches of Eva Guerrero (against Jessika Ponchet), Nuria Parrizas (against Tessah Andrianjahostimo) and Cristina Bucsa (against Rebecca Sramkova).