Poor parsley: it will be in all sauces, but compared to other aromatic herbs, it is just about personality. It does not exude aroma and flavor, it is not as fine in the mouth as cilantro or basil, and its role is almost always that of an extra that gives color or animates the presentations of the dishes. Luckily there is a dish in which it acts as protagonist, and that could hardly be understood without it: the tabbouleh.

In this typical Middle Eastern salad, our unfortunate herb gives us its greatest virtue, which is freshness, and it combines like no other with tomato, onion, bulgur and lemon. If you want to learn how to prepare it -and not turn it into a vulgar couscous saladwhich is what is usually served around here as tabbouleh-, watch the video above.

Time : twenty minutes Difficulty : Very easy Ingredients For 4 people 150 g fresh parsley

400 g ripe tomatoes

2 Chinese chives or half a chive

2 lemons

50 g fine bulgur (or normal)

50 g fresh mint

½ teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon ground coriander seeds

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Salt

A few pomegranate grains (optional) See also 'La granja del borrego', the Colombian 'tiktoker' that spreads the teachings of the rural world Instructions 1. Chop the chives and put them in a small bowl with water and a good splash of lemon juice to loosen their strength. Advice This step is optional: if raw onion suits you and you really like its flavor, don’t do it. 2. Put the fine bulgur in a large strainer and wash it with cold water until it comes out clean. Drain it very well. Advice If you haven’t found fine bulgur, cook it in gently boiling water for about three minutes, rinse it under cold water and then drain it. 3. Put the bulgur in a bowl and crumble it with a fork so that the grains are looser. 4. Cut the tomatoes into small cubes and add them to the bulgur with all their juice. 5. Add the juice of one lemon. Mix everything well. 6. Mix the ground spices in a bowl: black pepper, cinnamon, coriander, nutmeg, cloves and ginger. Add a teaspoon of this mixture to the bowl. See also A landslide leaves 25 dead and 52 missing in Venezuela 7. Wash the parsley and mint, shake them and wrap them in a clean kitchen towel to remove excess moisture. 8. Finely chop the parsley with a sharp knife, discarding most of the stems. 9. Chop the mint less, which is more delicate. 10. Add the herbs and well-drained onion to the tabbouleh, and season with extra virgin olive oil and salt. Taste and adjust with more lemon, spices or salt. Advice You can top the tabbouleh with a few pomegranate seeds on top.

If you have questions or complaints about our recipes, write to us at [email protected]. You can also follow El Comidista on TikTok, instagram, x, Facebook either Youtube.