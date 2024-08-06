Candidate for mayor, the deputy criticized the civic-military school model, defended by governor Tarcísio de Freitas

Candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB) said this Monday (5.Aug.2024) that, if elected, she will teach all children in the city to read and write. The congresswoman said she is “ridiculous” the capital of São Paulo still has childhood illiteracy and criticized the civic-military school model.

“Today, we have a literacy rate of 38% at the right age. It’s ridiculous: the richest city in the country, with the second largest investment in education, doesn’t teach half of its children to read and write. My first commitment is to end my term with 100% of children literate.”he said in an interview with the podcast “O Assunto”, from g1.

According to Tabata, the goal is possible and, if elected to the position, it will be achieved with investment in education, through the municipality’s coffers.

“We are going to stop the bleeding of corruption and do it well. Literacy is about setting goals, training teachers, getting everyone, from the lunch lady to the principal, involved in the construction of this public policy, and having salary recognition when your goal is met,” stated.

CIVIC-MILITARY SCHOOLS

The pre-candidate also defended full-time education and criticized civic-military schools, a proposal defended by the current state administration of the governor Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans).

“Civic-military schools are more expensive, require more people, more resources. All the studies I have analyzed so far have shown that they do not perform better […] Another model, which is full-time school, reduces homicide among young people, increases community safety, improves Portuguese and math scores and increases the number of students who finish high school and go to college.”he stated.