Candidate for Mayor of São Paulo for the PSB, federal deputy Tabata Amaral stated this Monday, the 19th, that influencer Pablo Marçal (PRTB) leads a payment system on social media similar to slush funds. According to the parliamentarian, the PRTB candidate pays people to edit videos favorable to him and publish them on social media. When contacted, Marçal did not comment until the publication of this report.

“I was one of the few who even had the courage to question something that Pablo Marçal is doing today that, by all indications, is along the lines of slush funds,” said Tabata in an interview with the program Roda Vivafrom TV Cultura. “He is paying people on social media to make cuts [vídeos curtos e descontextualizados]promoting it or attacking opponents. What’s the problem with that? He doesn’t say who’s paying for it, he doesn’t say where the money came from, and we don’t know how much it costs,” he added.

Tabata’s accusation, sent to the Electoral Court by the PSB, led the Electoral Public Prosecutor’s Office to request that the Regional Electoral Court of São Paulo (TRE-SP) suspend Marçal’s candidacy registration due to alleged abuse of economic power. The Public Prosecutor’s Office also requested that the tax and banking secrecy of Marçal’s companies be lifted. If convicted, Marçal could be ineligible for up to eight years. The case had not yet been decided by the Court at the time of writing.

In a statement about the MPE’s request, Marçal denied any irregularities. “There is no funding behind this, neither in the pre-campaign nor in the campaign. This is just a desperate attempt by the left-wing bloc, MDB, PSB, PT and PSOL, to try to stop those who will really win the elections. This maneuver only reinforces their fear of the Marçal effect, but they will not stop us,” he said.