04/09/2024 – 10:52

The PSB candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, Tabata Amaral, committed this Wednesday, the 4th, that half of her secretariat will be made up of women, in a debate promoted by Eldorado Radio.

According to her, women are the first to wake up to the extremism of candidates like Pablo Marçal (PRTB) in the polls. “It’s no joke when we talk about a candidate who has already been convicted, arrested, and was only released because he turned in his accomplices, and who we know has numerous links to organized crime,” she says.

Regarding her position in the electoral race, the federal deputy said that her main obstacle is the fact that she is still little known. “I started in fifth place, passed Datena and now I am in fourth. This was confirmed yesterday (Tuesday, 3).”