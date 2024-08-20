Federal deputy criticizes the PSOL candidate for Mayor of São Paulo for not “talking to those who think differently”

The federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP) said that his opponent in the race for Mayor of São Paulo, also deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP), is “hostage” of a “ideological primer” guided by social networks. The speech was made during an interview with the program Roda Viva, on TV Culturaon Monday (19.Aug.2024).

“He is a hostage of a sectarian group. You can’t be a hostage of a Twitter group that wants you to say amen to their ideological playbook.”said the PSB candidate.

According to the deputy, the main difference between them is that the PSOL member has “difficulty dealing with people who think differently”.

“Boulos cannot condemn the dictatorship in Venezuela and I don’t think it’s his own view. A mayor is not there to tweet and get more votes for congressmen. He’s there to sit down and talk, especially with those you disagree with.”he stated.

“Moderate change” in Sao Paulo

During the interview, the deputy said she defended a “moderate change” in São Paulo, which avoids political polarization. She stated that this is one of the reasons why her party did not combine support with other parties.

“There is a reason why we did not sit down with any party to combine support in the 2nd round: there is a path for moderate change in São Paulo”he declared.

According to Tabata, the population “doesn’t want a big revolution” in the city. “People are unhappy with everything, but they also don’t want a big revolution. We fought hard to get here under previous governments.”he said.