Influencer and pre-candidate for mayor of São Paulo Pablo Marçal (PRTB) stated in a post on social media that federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB) cannot be mayor of the capital of São Paulo because she is not married. “You don’t know the problem with a marriage. You don’t know the problem of what a son is for you,” he said. In response, this Tuesday, the 25th, the parliamentarian responded to the possible opponent in the October election, citing several controversies in Marçal’s life.

“I was never convicted of being part of a bank robbery gang. I never spent the Fire Department’s time and money on my irresponsibility. I have never made an employee run to his death from cardiac arrest in a senseless game. I am not a messianic ex-coach, nor a failed expeditioner, nor a fraudster,” she stated.

This is not the first time that Marçal has directed attacks against the deputy. Previously, he said that Tabata would not be able to manage a city like São Paulo. The deputy also said that the influencer needs to talk about what interests the population of São Paulo.

“This citizen never did anything for education, he never put R$1 into the health of São Paulo. If you’re stupid, you don’t even believe in climate change. He has never held public office,” Tabata said.

In a survey released by the Paraná Pesquisas institute this Tuesday, 25th, Marçal appears with 10% – behind Ricardo Nunes (MDB) and Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), who appear with 28.5% and 25.9%, respectively. Tabata Amaral appears in fourth place with 8.7%. Considering the survey’s margin of error, Tabata and Marçal are technically tied.