08/19/2024 – 7:14

Federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB), candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, was honored at an event celebrating fifty years of diplomatic relations between Brazil and China, at the Celso Furtado Auditorium, in Anhembi Park, this Sunday, the 18th. Accompanied by André Ye, candidate for city councilor for the PSB, Tabata thanked the Chinese community, received a “Certificate of Friendship” and committed to guaranteeing education and opportunities for entrepreneurs, inspired, according to her, by the example of the Asian country.

The candidate recalled her life story, mentioning that her first international trip was to China, at the age of 15, to participate in a science competition, and highlighted her return fifteen years later as a federal deputy and president of the education caucus in the National Congress.

According to Tabata, the two trips served to show her how education and investment in entrepreneurship are essential for a country’s development. “China is big today because it invested in education,” she said. If elected, the candidate promised to follow in the footsteps of the Asian country by ensuring investment in these areas. Tabata also guaranteed that she will work to ensure that the capital has a policy that “reflects the diversity” of the São Paulo population and that the City Council has a councilor who represents the Chinese community.

Tabata Amaral has been criticizing Ricardo Nunes’ (MDB) administration, especially in Education, saying that the results that the capital of São Paulo is presenting are not normal given the context of being a city with one of the largest budgets in the country. The PSB candidate began her campaign at the Senador Milton Campos Municipal Elementary School, which received the worst score in the city’s Basic Education Development Index (IDEB).

“What has happened in the last three years is not normal. [com a educação]. It was the capital that saw the biggest drop in literacy, worse than during the pandemic, worse than the Brazilian average. This has never happened to São Paulo. It is so serious that we wonder if there are other things we are not aware of. I have a few guesses. First, there is a very strong political party influence in the appointment of education positions. Many allegations of corruption, daycare mafia, and installment payments of contracts,” he said.

Public safety and health have also been the subject of her campaign promises. The candidate promised to install more cameras on the city’s streets and increase investments in basic health care if she is elected. “This is to put an end to this nonsense of not being able to use cell phones on the street,” she said.