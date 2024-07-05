Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/07/2024 – 21:51

Tabata Amaral (PSB), pre-candidate for mayor of São Paulo, criticized fellow pre-candidate Pablo Marçal (PRTB) for insinuating that her father killed himself because she went to study at Harvard in the US. This is the second time that the businessman has attacked the congresswoman. At the end of last month, he said that Tabata could not be mayor because she is not married and has no children.

According to the pre-candidate herself, her father was bipolar, was not diagnosed or treated, became an alcoholic and also used crack. However, Marçal’s statement has no temporal basis: the suicide occurred when Tabata was still in Brazil, although she had already passed the entrance exam to study abroad.

“It’s an absurd lack of character, it’s perverse, it’s really disgusting,” Tabata said in a video posted on social media. She claims to have given up on going to study in the US, but was encouraged by her family and teachers. “When I was 18, I was in a strange country and studied all day and worked at night as a nanny to send money to my mother. Pablo Marçal, at the same age, was part of a bank robbery gang,” Tabata said.

According to the Metrópoles website, Marçal was convicted in 2010 for being part of a gang that diverted money from bank accounts after infecting account holders’ emails. The prison sentence was extinguished in 2018, after the courts considered that the crime had expired. The PRTB candidate was contacted to comment on the case, but has not yet responded.

“If she wants to be mayor, she should grow up. A person who has been through more problems is more experienced to govern, and I have been through more problems than her. I also came from the outskirts. I also had a father who was an alcoholic, but the family helped him and he overcame his alcoholism. As for her father, she went to Harvard, and her father ended up dying. Governing and being a victim in the same person is impossible,” said Pablo Marçal in an interview with That is published this Thursday, 4th.

The election race for Mayor of São Paulo is tied, according to a Genial/Quaest poll published on June 27. The current mayor, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), has 22% of voting intentions, federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), 21%, and TV presenter José Luiz Datena (PSDB), appears with 17%. The three are technically tied within the margin of error of three percentage points, either way. Marçal, with 10%, and Tabata, with 6%, are also in a technical tie.