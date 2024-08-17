Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/17/2024 – 18:00

Federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB), candidate for mayor of São Paulo, participated in campaign events in the Cidade Tiradentes district early this Saturday afternoon, the 17th. She was accompanied by her candidate for vice-mayor, professor Lúcia França (PSB).

During the event, Tabata prioritized the issue of public safety, promising to install more cameras on the streets of the region and sealing the “commitment” to build a security center in the far east of the capital of São Paulo. “This is to put an end to this nonsense where we can’t use our cell phones on the street,” said the PSB representative, who cited more investment in basic health care and full-time education as other priorities for the region.

At noon, Tabata and Lúcia França had lunch in the Castro Alves neighborhood and took a stroll through local businesses. Afterwards, the PSB group headed to the fair on Coração de Maçã Street, continuing the march in the direction of the neighborhood. From Cidade Tiradentes, the PSB group went to São Mateus, in the east side of the city.

May the best proposals win, not ‘the best clown’

Lúcia França reiterated the proactive nature of the ticket and, without naming names, criticized businessman and influencer Pablo Marçal, the PRTB candidate for Mayor. This morning, Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB), in a public meeting, mentioned joint work between the main campaigns for Mayor of the capital of São Paulo to “reestablish a minimum of respect” in the electoral race. When questioned, Tabata’s deputy stated that “it is extremely important to maintain the level of the campaigns within the proposals”.

“Research the proposals. We are not in a race to see who gets the most likes on the internet. That doesn’t matter. What matters is that you research the person’s life, what they were like before, because no one changes after they are elected,” said Lúcia França, a teacher and wife of Minister Márcio França (PSB). “May the best proposals win, not the best actor, the best clown, or the one with the most likes.”

This is the second day of the election campaign in the capital of São Paulo. This Friday, at the start of her campaign commitments, Tabata’s agenda included a morning visit to EMEF Senador Milton Campos, in Brasilândia, north of the capital. In the evening, Tabata and Lúcia presented their government plan at an event space in Butantã. The PSB candidacy is “pure blood”, that is, it has no coalition parties.