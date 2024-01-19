Tabata meets Erundina, Boulos' deputy in the 2020 elections

Pre-candidate for mayor of SP says she had a “very inspiring conversation” with the deputy and former mayor of the capital of São Paulo

The federal deputy and pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP) said that there was a “very inspiring conversation” with the also deputy Luiza Erundina (Psol-SP), who ran as vice-president Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP) in the elections for the capital of São Paulo in 2020.

“It’s always a joy to learn from such experienced women”said Tabata in his profile on X (ex-Twitter) on Thursday (18.Jan.2024). The congresswoman stated that the former mayor of São Paulo “He has a very beautiful trajectory in public life”. According to Tabata, they talked about the “fight for quality education”in addition to the “work for women’s rights”.

Erundina also signed the book “A Left Government for All”, by Paul Singer, who tells of his experiences at São Paulo City Hall. In 1988, she was the first woman to assume the position in the capital of São Paulo. She held the position from 1989 to 1993.