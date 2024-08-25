Candidate for mayor of São Paulo declares that coaches must follow electoral rules if they want to run for election

The candidate for mayor of São Paulo Tabata Amaral (PSB) said on Saturday (Aug 24, 2024) that the businessman Pablo Marcal (PRTB) is doing “little theater” after having his social networks temporarily blocked by decision of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

“This little act that we saw, this ‘whining’, is the typical attitude of someone who has spent their life pulling off scams, deceiving others, breaking the rules. And when someone finally finds out and points this out, the person freaks out and starts saying: ‘Oh, I’m being persecuted’”, said Tabata on Instagram.

After having his official profiles suspended by the Electoral Court on Saturday (24.Aug), Marçal created a reserve account in which it performed lives to comment on the case. “Take down my social media. You’ll even see me appearing inside your fridge,” he declared. “I’m already the mayor of São Paulo and there’s no point in anyone saying anything.””, he declared.

The deputy said that the businessman archived the Instagram profile in the middle of the broadcast “to make a show of being overthrown”, but continued with other active networks.

The coach is being investigated on suspicion of abuse of economic power and improper use of the media. The investigation began after Tabata’s party, the PSB, filed a lawsuit on Thursday (August 22) in the city’s 1st Electoral Zone.

The candidate is accused of creating a strategy to spread content on social media and streaming services, with electoral objectives. According to the accusation, he allegedly used an app to encourage users to post content that, if viewed well, would be paid for.

Tabata responded to criticism from opponents regarding her party’s actions. “Crime is not ignored, it is fought. And I have already made it clear to everyone that I am not afraid of criminals or of reporting them,” he said.

“We live in a democracy. In a democracy, we have electoral rules. If you want to run, you follow the electoral rules. And if the Electoral Court determines, based on a representation, but it is the Court that determines that you are not following the rules, my friend, accept it and change your attitude and start playing according to the rules that are set.”he declared.