Campaign of the deputy and candidate for mayor of São Paulo reported that assets went from R$566 thousand to R$807 thousand

The deputy and candidate for Mayor of São Paulo for the PSB, Tabata Amaraldeclared to Electoral Justice have assets of R$556,700.29 – the same amount registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) in 2022, when she ran for and was elected to the Chamber of Deputies. When UOLthe congresswoman’s campaign said that the repetition was a mistake and that a rectification will be made.

According to Tabata’s campaign, her assets went from R$556,000 declared to the TSE in 2022 to R$807,000. R$799,332.95 is invested in financial investments and R$8,508.16 is available in a checking account.

In 2022, Tabata declared having R$63,914.49 in bank deposits in a checking account and R$492,785.80 in fixed income investments – both at Banco do Brasil. Even the cents correspond to what was declared in 2022.

According to the TSE, Tabata can spend up to R$67,276,114.50 on her campaign in the 1st round. If there is a 2nd round and the candidate is running, she can spend up to R$26,910,445.80.

Datafolha research released last Thursday (8.Aug.2024) shows that the current mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), remains in a technical tie with federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol) in the dispute for the city’s leadership. The MDB candidate has 23% of voting intentions, against 22% for the PSOL candidate.

Presenter José Luiz Datena (PSDB) and Pablo Marçal (PRTB) come next, scoring 14%, both candidates. Tabata Amaral has 7%.

The survey was conducted by Datafolha from August 6 to 8, 2024. 1,092 voters were interviewed in São Paulo. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is approximately 3 pp (percentage points).

The survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number SP-03279/2024. It cost R$95,438.14 and was paid for by the newspaper S.Paulo Newspaper.

