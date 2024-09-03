Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/03/2024 – 20:28

The campaign of the candidate for Mayor of São Paulo and federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB) hired services from the consulting firm of the former director-general of the Federal Police (PF) Rogério Galloro. The consultancy specializes in corporate security, cybersecurity, investigation and expertise, governance, institutional and governmental relations, among others.

Wanted by State to comment on the hiring, Tabata’s team said they would not comment on the matter “for security reasons”. The value of the contract, established on August 19, was R$13.7 thousand. The company was also contacted, but had not responded by the time this text was published.

Galloro was appointed to head the Federal Police during the government of Michel Temer, and held the position between March 2018 and January 1, 2019, when Jair Bolsonaro (PL) assumed the Presidency of the Republic. After leaving office, Galloro was appointed special advisor to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) by Minister Rosa Weber. In May 2020, the PF delegate was appointed to the office of Supreme Federal Court (STF) Minister Luiz Fux.

The hiring of the former director’s advisor occurred in the same week as the candidate’s change of tone on social media, when she began to adopt a more critical and combative stance and speech against candidate Pablo Marçal (PRTB). In the videos, Tabata talks about the former coach’s alleged links to organized crime.

In the first of them, released on the 22nd, three days after the consultancy expenses were recorded, Tabata makes a kind of “marked cards”, in which he exposes photos of friends and political allies of the businessman who would have links with the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC), such as Tarcísio Escobar de Almeida and Júlio César Pereira, known as Gordão, accused of exchanging luxury cars for cocaine for the criminal faction, a case revealed by State.