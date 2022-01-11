The Sporting from Portugal qualified this Tuesday for the semifinals of the Portuguese Soccer Cup after defeating 0-4 at Leça, from the fourth category, with a double and an assist from the Brazilian Tabata.

Sporting beat the Serie C leader in the quarterfinals at the Estádio da Capital do Móvel de Paços de Ferreira with the goals of Tabata (m.12 and 80), Matheus (31), assisted by the Brazilian; Y Nuno Santos, in the added time (92).

The Lisbon team will play in the semifinals against the winner of the match between the Vizela and the Port. that is disputed this Wednesday, how much the duels are also settled Rio Ave (2nd) –Tondela Y Portimonense-Mafra (2nd). The semifinals will be played roundtrip.