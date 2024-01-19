Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/19/2024 – 20:41

Federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB), pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, stated that presenter José Luiz Datena, affiliated with the PSB at her invitation, “adds a lot to the party's project” for command of the capital of São Paulo. The definition of whether he will be vice-president on the ticket headed by her, however, should only come out in the middle of the year, according to the parliamentarian.

“It is public that I invited Datena. He joined our party and, if it makes sense for him to be our vice-president, he will be, as I think he adds a lot to this project”, said the deputy to Estadão this Friday the 19th.

Tabata says that the final word belongs to the journalist, but guarantees that Datena “is very clear” about what she thinks about having him as vice president. “I know that this is a personal decision and that he will only be able to make it halfway through the year. But, on my side, he is very clear about what my position is and what the party’s is.”

Datena's contract with Band ends this year. According to electoral legislation, radio and television presenters who wish to contest elections must stay away from the media from June 30th. Tabata says he is “very patient in relation to the times of politics”, but already recognizes the role of the presenter in the plans for the capital of São Paulo. “The project becomes much stronger.”

Remember Datena's affiliation with the PSB

Datena's affiliation ceremony with the PSB took place on December 19, 2023 at the party's national headquarters, in Brasília, and was attended by the party's big names, such as vice-president Geraldo Alckmin, the minister of Microenterprise and Pequeno Porte Márcio França, the national president of the party Carlos Siqueira and Tabata Amaral herself.

The governors of Espírito Santo, Renato Casagrande, Maranhão, Carlos Brandão, and Paraíba, João Azevedo, were also present at the ceremony.

Without alliances with other acronyms in the capital, the presenter is the party's bet to boost the pre-candidacy in the capital of São Paulo. The affiliation was an invitation from Tabata, but other interlocutors helped bring the journalist closer to the party, such as senator Jorge Kajuru (PSB-GO), who has maintained a five-decade friendship with Datena.

Datena has already withdrawn from candidacy for the São Paulo Executive on four occasions. The advantage in 2024 would be the termination of its contract with Band, allowing participation in the election without fines to the broadcaster.