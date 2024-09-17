PSB candidate asks voters if they would leave their children in the care of their 3 opponents in the race for São Paulo

The candidate for mayor of São Paulo for the PSB, federal deputy Tabata Amaralreleased a video on his social media, on Monday night (16.Sep.2024), with scenes of Pablo Marcal (PRTB), Jose Luis Datena (PSDB) and Ricardo Nunes (MDB), her opponents in the election, during electoral debates. The images show verbal and physical aggression between the participants. At the end, the deputy asks: “Would you let any of these men take care of your children?”.

The excerpts selected by Tabata’s campaign team contain statements made by the candidates on the program. Read the lines:

Marçal: “And fuck it. You can come at me, even. The stick will break”;

Nunes: “Did you smell it? Are you crazy, boy?”;

Datena: “You little virtual swindler”;

Marçal: “Check out that sugar eater over there. (…) I like the low life, I like what you guys are doing here”.

Watch:

CHAIR IN MARÇAL

The debate between the candidates for Mayor of São Paulo on Sunday (15.set), in a meeting promoted by TV Culturawas marked by chair what Datena (PSDB) resulted in Marçal (PRTB) – watch here behind the scenes of the aggression.

The former coach was admitted to a hospital in the capital of São Paulo, being released the next day. He registered a police report against the journalist. The presenter said he was wrongbut who does not regret it and who hopes to have “washed the soul” of voters with the chair.

The chair in Marçal became a meme on social media.

Relive below how the previous debates in SP went:

There are 2 more scheduled debates: