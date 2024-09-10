Deputy said she is called “chatabata” for not offering easy solutions and that she counts on the support of the female electorate to become a voter

The candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Tabata Amaral (PSB) compared the proposals of Pablo Marcal (PRTB) with “the tiger game” during the JPNews debate on Monday night (September 9, 2024). In reference to illegal bets on the internet that promise immediate returns.

The federal deputy said that she has a greater presence among women, mothers and grandmothers from the outskirts because she does not offer “easy solutions”, while men and young people are more attracted to the former coach’s proposals. He also recalled that he is called “chatabata” by the opponent.

“Of course, if you come along and offer a faster route, like building a 1-kilometer building and installing a flying cable car, that’s sure to attract people. That’s what the tiger game is. It’s that easy promise, easy money that makes your eyes shine, inside a damn pyramid. One or the other will win, but at the expense of many who will lose.”, said the PSB member.

Tabata said he believes he is still capable of turning votes through his electorate. “I arrive and speak [para essas mulheres] Put some sense into your son’s head. We will grow, we can do more, but we are not betting on people’s lives like they are trying to do.”, he declared.

“I THINK IT’S RIDICULOUS” ABOUT NUNES IN PAULISTA

The candidate also criticized the current mayor’s departure Ricardo Nunes (MDB) to the event held on Av. Paulista by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on September 7. He said he had considered “so ridiculous” and that the agenda was to discredit democratic institutions for having lost the elections.

“What Nunes and Marina Helena [Novo] did they go there? Just to receive blessings, you know? The mayor of São Paulo going to a demonstration where he can’t open his mouth because if he doesn’t he’ll be booed? The mayor of the largest city in South America. How embarrassing. I look at that and say, ‘Stop embarrassing yourself, son.'”he said.