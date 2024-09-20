Federal deputy Tabata Amaral (Novo) compared former coach Pablo Marçal (PRTB) to the “tigrinho game” after asking him about his proposals for education. “Easy promises that may even attract those who are disillusioned, but that ruin the lives of most people. How many people who didn’t take his course, where he promised all this, and who are now suing him?” she criticized.

The PRTB candidate had said that he intended to transform public schools into “Olympic schools” where sports would be the highlight. Another proposal would be to promote financial education for investing in the Stock Market. “I want to congratulate Tabata for lowering the level of the debate,” Marçal responded after the criticism.

Marçal then requested a response, which was granted. He used the extra time to launch attacks on the other candidates and President Luiz Inácio da Lula (PT).



