Federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB) and the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), called the Electoral Court, separately, to have a publication by Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) on his Instagram profile removed from the air the electoral survey by the Real Time Big Data institute. All three are pre-candidates for Mayor of São Paulo in this year's election. Tabata and Nunes accuse Boulos of manipulating the data and publicizing an electoral scenario that was not tested in the research.

In the publication, the PSOL deputy places names that appear in different scenarios of the survey in the same graph, such as Ricardo Salles (PL) and Marcos Pontes (PL). At the same time, the graph does not show the voting intention of the PSB pre-candidate. When contacted, Boulos' pre-campaign said he will not take a position. Tabata's action was revealed by the newspaper O Globo and obtained by Estadão.

The survey was published on Monday, 4, and shows that Boulos leads with 34% of the votes, followed by Nunes, with 29%, and Tabata, with 10%. The percentages are in the stimulated survey, when a list of candidates is presented to voters. The margin of error is three percentage points and the confidence level is 95%. There were 2 thousand interviews carried out between March 1st and 2nd.

The PSOL pre-candidate initially published an image on Instagram with the headline: “Boulos leads with 34% against any opponent!”. The graph showed Nunes with 29%, followed by Ricardo Salles (PL-SP) with 12%, Marcos Pontes (PL-SP) with 11% and Padre Kelmon (PRD) with 1%. Salles, however, only appears in scenario 2, while Pontes only appears in scenario 3 of the research.

The initial publication was changed: when the Estadão entered the deputy's profile on Monday, the 4th, the headline started to state that Boulos would beat “any Bolsonarist candidate”, according to the Real Time Big Data survey, and excluded Father Kelmon.

“The research carried out by Real Time Big Data does not contain a scenario with Guilherme Boulos, Ricardo Nunes, Ricardo Salles and Marcos Pontes as contenders! The result was forged by the Defendant [Boulos]a fact that constitutes the disclosure of fraudulent electoral research”, wrote the São Paulo mayor’s lawyers.

Tabata's defense claims that Boulos, “deliberately”, omitted statistical data with the “vile intention of manipulating and deceiving the electorate” to benefit himself. “In other words, noble judge, the Defendant is propagating manipulated information, misinforming the São Paulo voter”, they argue. The lawyers also claim that the publication did not report the level of confidence in the research, as required by electoral legislation.

Tabata and Nunes ask that Instagram be contacted to suspend the publication. In the deputy's case, she wants the deadline to be 24 hours and for Boulos, at the end of the process, to be sentenced to pay a fine that can vary from R$53,000 to R$106,000. In addition to the financial penalty, the Elections Law determines that the dissemination of fraudulent research constitutes a crime that can be punished with imprisonment from six months to one year.

Nunes and Boulos seek to polarize the election in the capital of São Paulo. The mayor is supported by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), while the PSOL deputy is supported by president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Tabata is trying to establish itself as an alternative to the two poles although it belongs to the PSB, a party that supports the PT party in Brasília and makes up the federal government with the vice-president, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) and the minister of Entrepreneurship, Márcio França (PSB). Both support the pre-candidate.