Marçal raised R$1.7 million with donations from more than 30,000 people, while Tabata received R$1.3 million from 680 donors

Candidates for Mayor of São Paulo Pablo Marcal (PRTB) and Tabata Amaral (PSB) are the only ones who have already received more than R$1 million in donations for their electoral campaign.

According to platform data DivulgaCandContasof the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Marçal raised until Tuesday (September 3, 2024) R$ 1,700,808.54 in donations from individuals and via the internet. Tabata received R$ 1,373,978 in donations from individuals and crowdfunding. Of the total raised by Marçal, approximately R$ 106 thousand are classified as Roni’s (Resources of Unidentified Origin).

The amount received by Marçal comes from contributions from 31,073 people via Pix. More than half of the amounts received (17,462 transfers) were in small amounts, from R$0.01 to R$10. On August 11, the candidate shared his Pix key on social media and asked for donations from his supporters, stating that will not “spend no real public money”. According to the TSE, Marçal did not receive any money from political parties.

Marçal also received R$200,000 from 2 Brazilian businessmen: Helio Seibel, founder of HS Investments and owner of Grupo Ligna, and Helvio Ferro Filho. In 2022, Helvio was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm. The case was eventually dismissed in 2023, after an agreement with the Public Ministry of the State of Goiás.

The donations to Tabata Amaral came from a smaller group: 680 people. According to data from the TSE, most of her donations came from Brazilian businessmen, such as Edson Neto, who donated R$200,000 to Amaral’s campaign. He is one of the directors of the Edson Queiroz group.

In addition, former Central Bank director Armínio Fraga Neto and BTG Pactual investment bank partner James Marcos de Oliveira also donated to Tabata’s campaign. Each donated R$100,000.

In addition to donations from executives, the federal deputy had already raised R$123,963.00 from 644 other people through the platform by 7 pm this Wednesday (September 4). crowdfunding I want to support. Tabata had declared R$46,482.00 in donations to the Electoral Court through the platform until Tuesday (September 3), but the Poder360 found that the amount already exceeds R$100,000 this Wednesday. In addition, the candidate received R$13.23 million from her party, the PSB.

BOULOS

Candidate Guilherme Boulos (Psol) raised R$550,000 with donations from 3 women from the same family: Daniela Maria Moreau (R$300,000), Mariana Moreau (R$200,000) and Gisela Maria Moreau (R$50,000). The 3 they are sisters and heirs of one of the directors of Banco da Bahia.

Boulos also received R$14 million from PSOL, R$30 million from PT, the party of his vice-presidential candidate. Marta Suplicy, and R$88,484.03 in crowdfunding.

OTHER CANDIDATES

Here is the list of other candidates with more than R$1 million to invest in the campaign:

Datena (PSDB) received R$3.7 million from his party and had no donations from other sources;

Marina Helena (Novo) received R$2.6 million from her party and R$55,510 in donations from individuals;

Ricardo Nunes (MDB), current mayor and candidate for reelection, received R$27 million from his party and received no donations;

Altino Prazeres (PSTU) received R$200 in donations from individuals and R$425 thousand from his party;

Bebeto Haddad (DC) and Ricardo Senese (UP) did not declare earnings and expenses to the Electoral Court.

This report was produced by journalism intern Malu Lima under the supervision of editor Victor Schneider.