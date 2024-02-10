Pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo publishes a post similar to that of her boyfriend, João Campos (PSB-PE), who platinumized his hair

Pre-candidate for the Mayor of São Paulo, the deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP) published this Saturday (10.Feb.2024) a photo on his profile on X (formerly Twitter) wearing a platinum wig. When referring to her hair, she says that “snowed” in the capital of São Paulo.

The term is popularly used in reference to the practice of platinumizing the hair. In the message, Tabata also refers to Carnival as the “more colorful and energetic time” from Brazil.

#Snowed in Sao Paulo! 🙈 The most colorful and energetic season in our country began. Seeing the streets of São Paulo with different people sharing this atmosphere of joy shows how much we can recover life and hope in our city. For me, this… pic.twitter.com/qUUyDQDU04 — Tabata Amaral (@tabataamaralsp) February 10, 2024

Tabata's publication comes 2 days after her boyfriend, the mayor of Recife, João Campos (PSB), record a video with platinum hair. On this occasion, he appears with his new look alongside artist Anderson Neif, who launched the “challenge” through a song.

Watch (1min39s):