Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/14/2024 – 14:11

Federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB), candidate for mayor of São Paulo, has taken legal action against the publication of deepfakes on social media that show her in sexually suggestive poses. Deepfake is an artificial intelligence technique for manipulating images, videos and audio.

In the montages, the PSB candidate’s face was superimposed on an image of an adult content creator. On social media, profiles shared the piece as if the photograph were authentic and produced by the parliamentarian.

In the criminal complaint, obtained by StateTabata’s defense accuses the crime of electoral injury and requests that the charges be filed against those responsible for the posts, who have not yet been identified. If the prosecutor does not consider filing the charges at this time, the parliamentarian’s defense requests the opening of a police investigation to determine the facts, which involve the creation and dissemination of defamatory content against the candidate.

The document also asks that the providers involved, including X (formerly Twitter) and the Outer Space forum, be notified to provide access logs that allow the identification of the users who posted the montages.

The report found that sexual material with Tabata Amaral’s face has been circulating on the internet since the first months of 2024, resurfacing in the first week of September. As the Comprova project showed, since the beginning of the month, publications with the montage on X (formerly Twitter) have totaled almost 200 thousand views until Thursday, September 12.

Wanted by Statethe candidate’s advisors confirmed that they filed the criminal complaint on Friday afternoon.