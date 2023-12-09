Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/12/2023 – 16:46

Federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP) suffered an attempted robbery in the Bela Vista neighborhood, which is in the central region of São Paulo, this Saturday morning (9). The deputy was returning from a party event at the Bakers Union, when a man approached the car and broke the passenger window with a punch, to steal her cell phone. The shrapnel hit Tabata in the mouth and hand, without gravity. She and her driver, identified as Ricardo, were on their way to another political agenda in the capital of São Paulo.

“Thank God we’re okay, the punch didn’t hit me. The shrapnel only caught my hand and my mouth. Anyway, very heavy, we managed to throw the cell phone on the ground, we managed to get out”, said the deputy in a video posted on her social networks, showing the damage caused to the vehicle. Tabata Amaral said she felt anger, fear, as well as a feeling of injustice. “This is not my São Paulo, this is not the place I work to raise my children,” she lamented.

Still in the video, the deputy informed that she would continue with the day’s agenda, but that there would be some delay in appointments. The report contacted the São Paulo Military Police and the Public Security Secretariat to obtain a position on the case, but there has been no response yet.