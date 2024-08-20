Congresswoman claims to be the only candidate for Mayor of São Paulo who “can work” with the president and the governor

Federal deputy and candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP), stated this Monday (19.Aug.2024) that he has the support of the State Governor Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans) and the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“I am the only candidate who can work with Governor Tarcísio and President Lula, I have the support of both”he said during an interview with “Wheel of Life”from TV Cultura.

Despite the statement, Tabata is not supported by either of the two. Lula endorses the candidacy of the federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP), while Tarcísio supports the mayor’s reelection Ricardo Nunes (MDB).

The PSB candidate, supported by the vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), She also said that, if elected, she intends to manage the city hall with the support of center-left and center-right parties.

CONVERSATIONS WITH LULA

According to the candidate, the PT (Workers’ Party) and the PSB (Brazilian Socialist Party) have different political projects and, therefore, there was no alliance dialogue.

“There was never any talk of one supporting the other. I never had that conversation with President Lula. What I always did was pressure for my projects to be approved and celebrate power. When I disagree, I criticize and when I agree, I can be together and approve.”he stated.

When asked about the content of the private meetings held with the president, Tabata said that the agenda of the meetings were the projects created as a deputy.