Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/19/2024 – 7:31

The PSB candidate running for Mayor of São Paulo, Tabata Amaral’s pre-campaign was marked by a change of marketing professional and back-and-forth talks with the PSDB, whose alliance remains uncertain. On the eve of the start of the electoral race, Tabata runs the risk of forming a pure-blood ticket and having presenter José Luiz Datena (PSDB), the main candidate for her running mate, in the race for the third-way spot, as the PSDB candidate.

Given this scenario, the congresswoman is already studying homegrown solutions for her running mate. Among the names being considered are Lu Alckmin, wife of Vice President Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), and Lúcia França (PSB), wife of Márcio França (PSB), Minister of Entrepreneurship. Alckmin and França are the main guarantors of the federal congresswoman’s pre-candidacy.

Tabata’s allies are skeptical about Datena’s candidacy and are even betting on the presenter’s withdrawal, which could lead the PSDB to support the deputy. Datena switched from the PSB to the PSDB at her invitation and with the intention of being her vice president, but ended up accepting the invitation from the PSDB to head his own ticket.

‘Betrayal’

Privately, people close to the congresswoman speak of Datena’s “betrayal” and the PSDB’s “breach of agreement,” but Tabata must wait for a definitive response from the PSDB until its party convention, scheduled for July 27. In an attempt to pressure the PSDB, the PSB linked compliance with the agreement with Tabata to the PSB’s support in the elections in Campo Grande (MS), Florianópolis (SC) and Vitória (ES).

“Until the convention, the agreement remains the same. For my part, I will not go back on it. I am still waiting for the PSDB’s decision,” Tabata told State. The tucanos intend to hold the party convention on August 3rd.

“If the PSDB invited me to be mayor, the problem is between Tabata and the PSDB. I am not a traitor to anyone,” said Datena during a debate with the newspaper. Newspaper and the UOL portal last Tuesday. PSDB members who suspected a few weeks ago that the presenter would in fact be a candidate changed their minds after he participated in the interview and the first street campaign event of his life, when he walked through the Municipal Market.

Names

Since the main negotiation was with the PSDB, Tabata’s entourage is considering forming a ticket with a vice president from the PSB. In addition to Lu Alckmin and Lúcia França, Floriano Pesaro, secretary in the Alckmin administration in São Paulo, is also being considered for the position. Director at Apex Brasil, the former PSDB member is already participating in the pre-campaign as coordinator of the working group that studies proposals for Cracolândia.

Difficulties in the political arena aside, Tabata’s pre-campaign is pleased with the fact that she has remained stable in the polls even with the entry of new candidates, such as Pablo Marçal (PRTB) and Datena himself. In the most recent Datafolha poll, released on July 5, the two appear with 11% and 10%, numerically ahead of the PSB candidate, who has 7%. All of them are technically tied within the margin of error of three percentage points.

Challenge

Tabata also reinforced the importance of digital communication in his pre-campaign, given the forecast that he will have less than one minute of electoral propaganda per day on radio and television.

One of her challenges is to become better known among voters. According to Datafolha, 56% of those interviewed said they knew her, even if only by “hearing about her”. This percentage is lower than that of Marçal (57%), Guilherme Boulos (79%), Ricardo Nunes (85%) and Datena (90%).

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.