PSB candidate for mayor of SP, the deputy states that the population of the metropolis “does not want a big revolution”

The federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB – SP) said this Monday (19.Aug.2024) that he defends a “moderate change” in São Paulo, which avoids political polarization. According to the candidate for mayor of the capital of São Paulo, this is one of the reasons why her party did not combine support with other candidates.

“There is a reason why we did not sit down with any party to combine support in the 2nd round: there is a path for moderate change in São Paulo”he said during an interview with the Roda Viva program, on TV Cultura.

According to the candidate, the population “doesn’t want a big revolution” in the city. “People are unhappy with everything, but they also don’t want a big revolution. We fought hard to get here under previous governments.”he said.

SUPPORT FROM TARCÍSIO AND LULA

During the interview, Tabata stated that he has the support of the state governor Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans) and the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“I am the only candidate who can work with Governor Tarcísio and President Lula, I have the support of both”he said.

Despite the statement, Tabata is not supported by either of the two. Lula endorses the candidacy of the federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP), while Tarcísio supports the mayor’s reelection Ricardo Nunes (MDB).

The PSB candidate, supported by the vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), She also said that, if elected, she intends to manage the city hall with the support of center-left and center-right parties.