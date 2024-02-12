Goodbye provincial buddy! This Monday morning The renowned radio host Gustavo Adolfo Ferrer Galguera diedwho was known as “The gentleman of locution”, originally from Tabasco, Mexico; He was 79 years old. For 16 years he was the voice of the legendary television program “En Familia con Chabelo”driven by the deceased Xavier López “Chabelo”, the friend of all children. In addition, He was in charge of the remembered section “The provincial friends”. The causes of his death are unknown at this time.

“I express our condolences to the family of the renowned broadcaster Gustavo Adolfo Ferrer Galguera, former collaborator of Xavier López 'Chabelo', standing out for his participation in local radio. My affection and solidarity with family and friends,” Carlos Manuel Merino Campos, Interim Governor of the State of Tabasco, expressed on social networks.

In an interview for the YouTube channel “Maravillas de Tabasco”, Gustavo Adolfo Ferrer He said he joined “En Familia con Chabelo” when the pilot program was being made.. The production forgot to call an announcer and, as he was the only one present that day, Xavier López “Chabelo” chose him as the commercial voice of the show. She was also in front of the cameras with the section “Los cuates de provincial”. After making the decision to leave the broadcast, His place was taken by Jorge Alberto Aguilera, better known as El Señor Aguilera..

The guy “Chabelo” He died in March of last year, at the age of 88, in a hospital in Mexico City. He had an acute abdomen and moments later, a septic shock took his life, “it was sudden, unexpected, it was very fast and thank God he did not suffer,” said his son Xavier López Miranda. Upon learning of his death, Gustavo Adolfo Ferrer stated in an interview for a Tabasco media outlet that Xavier López “Chabelo” was like his older brother.

“They are giving me the news that don Xavier López 'Chabelo' it has already transcended; You Chabelo, you are eternal, you always treated and respected the child as a person, not as a small adult or a disabled being, you treated him as he should be, he taught us that, I always remember it, for me, it is like a older brother because he taught me a lot, simple, honest, good friend.

In addition to “En Familia con Chabelo”, Gustavo Adolfo Ferrer worked with Paco Malgesto, in the program “Ambrosio's carbine”on the news “24 Hours” by Jacobo Zabludovsky, in “Let's play playing”, which was broadcast on channel 4 and in “Solo para niños”, on W radio. Rest in peace “The Gentleman of the Locution”!

