Tappu Sena… ie the devil army of Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah. Which sometimes robs everyone’s accolades by doing a big job, sometimes it does something that causes trouble in front of everyone. Recently, Tappu Sena’s Pizza Party, do you remember that you got wrapped in Tarak Mehta. An important part of this Tappu Sena is Gogi who is from the Sikh family in the show and is playing the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi’s son. In the show, all of them call him Gogi, while in real life, his name is Samay Shah.

source – instagram

‘Gogi’ is close to Jethalal

In this way, Jethalal Tappu is upset with the mischief of army but Gogi spends most time with Jethalal i.e. Dilip Joshi as soon as he gets time from the shoot. Samay Shah learns the nuances of acting and also has a lot of fun with him. Apart from this, he likes everyone on the set and remains connected.

Doing graduation in acting

source – instagram

Shah has been a part of this show since childhood. He has been playing the character of ‘Gogi’ in Tarak Mehta for the last 12 years. Seeing his acting, no one can say that he has never learned acting. The rather surprising thing is that he is doing graduation in acting today. This is a really interesting thing. At the same time, tell you that apart from this show, Gogi i.e. Samay Shah also has his own YouTube channel. In which they keep sharing a lot of content. Whenever he is free from shoot, he gives time to his YouTube channel. With this, they learn a lot of new things and then do it. In October last year, Shah came into the limelight when a person threatened to kill him.

