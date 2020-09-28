In the TV serial ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah), the lovely tip of ‘Babita Ji’ and ‘Jethalal’ are very pleasing to the audience. However, Munmun Dutta not only with ‘Jethalal’ aka Dilip Joshi in the show, but also with the makers. According to sources, Munmun Dutta does not like physical touch at all. Then even if it is about shooting. When someone touches them a little during the shot on shooting, Munmun is irritated badly.

According to the news, due to this habit of Munmun many times, the makers of ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’ do not take them in many episodes. Munmun says that she does not feel comfortable with anyone’s touch. According to sources, due to this same habit of Munmun, he has also had several clashes with the show’s makers.

Born in West Bengal, Munmun Dutta completed her studies from Pune, after which she moved to Mumbai. However, his intention was not to become an actress but to become a doctor. Then in the year 2004, Munmun started his career with the TV serial ‘Hum Sab Barati’. By the way, few people know that she has worked with Dilip Joshi in this show too. According to the news, Dilip had suggested Munmun’s name to the makers for ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’.