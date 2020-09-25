In the serial ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, the lovely tip of ‘Babita Ji’ and ‘Jethalal’ are pleasing to the audience. Munmun, who always looks happy on the show, has faced a lot of problems in real life. According to sources, he met Armaan Kohli in the year 2008 and both fell in love with each other. It is said that there was a quarrel between Munmun and Armaan about something on Valentine’s Day that year and in anger Armaan raised his hand on Munmun and hit him hard. Munmun had filed a police complaint against Armaan. Today Munmun Dutta is a well-known name of TV. Munmun is also very active on social media. She often shares her glamorous pictures with fans.

Born in West Bengal, Munmun completed her studies from Pune, after which she moved to Mumbai. Although she did not intend to become an actress. Munmun wanted to become a doctor. But luck had a different view. In the year 2004, Munmun started his career with the TV serial ‘Hum Sab Barati’. By the way, few people know that in her first show too, she has shared the screen with Dilip Joshi. According to the news, Dilip had suggested Munmun’s name to the makers for ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’.

The superhit TV show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has been ruling the hearts of viewers for 12 years. At the same time, all the characters of this show are also recognized in every household. Recently ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’ has completed its 3 thousand episodes. At the same time, Munmun Dutta, who plays ‘Babita Ji’ in this show, has been associated with the show from the very beginning. In addition to the TV serial, Munmun Dutta with Kamal Haasan in the film ‘Mumbai Express’ in 2005 Has also worked Before that, Munmun had modeled for several big brands.