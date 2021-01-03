The first episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah) was telecast on July 28, 2008. And it has been 12 years since then and this comedy show is as close to the hearts of the audience as it was then. Especially, a close relationship has been attached to its characters. One such character is the scientist ‘Iyer’, who also likes the fans of this show a lot.

This is how part of the show was made

Source – Instagram

The real name of Tarak Mehta’s ‘Iyer’ is Tanuj Mahashabde. But very few people would recognize him by this name. He is known as Iyer in the house. But do you know that Iyer was a writer before acting. According to media reports, Tanuj Mahabardhe was chosen as the writer in the show i.e. he was the writer of the show. But once seeing Tanuj’s pairing with Babita ji i.e. Munmun Dutta, Jethalal got the idea why Iyer’s character should not be given to him. He gave this suggestion to the makers and it became a matter. And such shows got their Iyer. This character is not only famous today but also lively. And the credit goes to Tanuj. However, it is not that Tanuj Mahabhude had no experience in acting. Rather Tanuj was associated with theater and this is why acting developed in him.

Looking for your Babita in real life

source – Instagram

Even though he is Babita ji’s husband in the show. And their pair really look like Ram Milai pair. But real life Iyer i.e. Tanuj Mahabardhe has not got his Babita even today. Even today they are single. And the girl’s search is on. On this, he believes that when he finds such a girl who will like his heart, he will get married. But talk about the show, the pair of Babita and Iyer are very much liked. And also Iyer and Jethalal’s sigh. Seeing which the audience laughs and laughs.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor commented on Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s picture, told her favorite couple