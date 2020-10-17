New episodes of Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah Serial are being telecast. These days, episodes are being shown on the lockdown subject. The way people became very upset after a time of lockdown, the same kind of phase is now being shown in this serial. Whether Jethalal or Bhide … Sodhi or Ayyar … every one looks upset in the lockdown. Surprisingly, Tarak, a writer and a very mild-mannered, has now become frustrated and in the same tension of lockdown, he has also given his wife Anjali a good voice.

Tarak Mehta irritated at work from home

Being shown these days Everyone is upset in the lockdown. Seeing Jethalal distressed, Champak’s uncle calls everyone and knows the condition of his house. When he calls Anjil, it is known that Tarak Mehta is also facing the same problem. Work pressure has increased significantly due to work from home. The phone keeps on coming from the office again and again … which has badly irked Tarak. The result is now the same anger over Anjali Tarak Mehta. Alam is that now Tarak has also opened a front against Anjali’s diet food.

Refuse to eat diet food

Anjali makes gourd juice for Tarak, but angrily Red Tarak drops the juice and refuses to eat clean diet food. Although Anjali still tries to fix Tarak’s mood but the plan is not successful.

Now Champaklal will take command

Apart from Anjali, Champak Chacha calls everyone one by one. And all tell their problems to their uncle. It is known that all these days are becoming irritable temperament, which has an effect on everyone’s mutual relationships. Although uncle has the key to every lock, that is, if he finds a solution to every problem, will he handle this situation like every time? Or they will also succumb to these conditions. It will be interesting to see.