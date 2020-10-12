Actor Dilip Joshi (Dilip Joshi), who plays Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the most popular show in the TV industry, is not familiar with any identity today. Today, most people know Dilip Joshi for the role of Jethalal. Let us tell you that Dilip Joshi started acting at the age of 12 only. He was born in Porbandar, Gujarat. Dilip Joshi also did many straggles in his life. There was a time when Dilip Joshi had to sit at an empty house for a year and a half.

Dilip Joshi has also worked in many films and Dileep started his career with Salman Khan’s film Maine Pyar Kiya. Dileep appeared in the role of Rasoi in this film. Earlier, Dilip was seen in the film ‘Hum Aapke Hain Kaun’. In the avatar of Bhola Bhaiya in the film, people liked Dilip Joshi.

Let me tell you, in the year 2006, his acting graph started falling significantly, then after that Tarak Mehta’s inverted glasses started. Asit Modi gave Dilip the role of Jetha for his show and after that he never looked back and Jetha made a splash on TV. Viewers liked this role so much that for 10 consecutive years, Dilip Joshi received the Best Actor Award.