The popular TV show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has been making the audience laugh for the last 12 years. In such a situation, everyone eagerly awaits its upcoming episodes. At the same time, in the upcoming episode of ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’, the sleep of the people of Gokuldham is going to disappear. Yes, because speculations are being made that Abdul Bhai has become Corona positive (Covid-19).

In the upcoming episode of ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’, you will see that when the Tappu army goes to get some goods at Abdul’s shop, they do not like Abdul’s condition. Seeing Abdul’s condition, Sonu tries to know about his health, but the children are not disturbed, so Abdul tells them that the shop has been cleaned so much due to dust, coughing. But Pappu army finds something wrong. Tappu and Goli reach Dr. Elephant’s house and ask him to see Abdul.

Dr. Hathi wears a PPE kit suit and goes to see Abdul. Dr. Hathi asks Tappu to close Abdul’s shop and also asks Bhide to lock the gate of Gokuldham Society. In such a situation, people of Gokuldham are worried about Abdul’s health. The crowds immediately call an emergency meeting so that this situation can be controlled. After this, what is going to happen in the Gokuldham Society, it will be known in the next episode.