The TV family comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remains in the headlines daily. Each character of the TV show ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’ is special in itself and also has a different fan following in every household. One of the characters of the show ‘Babita ji’ is also liked by everyone. Let me tell you, Actress Munmun Dutta is playing this character.

As many as Jethalal’s fans are in this show, Munmun Dutta also has a fan following. Munmun Dutta is very active on social media for her fans. She is seen sharing interesting posts on social media the day she arrives.

Recently, Munmun Dutta has shared a tremendous video on her social media account, in which she is seen dancing. In this video, she is taking dance training and following the mentioned dance steps in a great way. At the same time, the song Munmun is dancing on is ‘Sleep Chorai Meri’ from Ajay Devgn’s film ‘Golmaal Again’.

At the same time, in the caption of this dance video, he told that this video is one year old. He wrote- ‘Last year … Behind the scenes … Rehearsal with choreographers..Oh !! How much do I like to dance? In this video, Munmun’s fun-filled dance steps are proving how much he likes to dance. At the same time, she does a very good dance.