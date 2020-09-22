One such show of TV which has been continuously entertaining the audience for the last 12 years. His name is ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah). Now this superhit show is going to make a new record. Yes, ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’ is going to complete its 3000 episodes very soon. We all know that the audience loves this show very much. Also, all the actors associated with the show, in their own different way, did little to make this show special. For this reason, fans have given special place in their hearts to all the characters of ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’.

Dear and respected All our lovely family of viewers, We are completing 3000 episode on 24th sept 2020 – Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) September 21, 2020

Let us tell you that recently producer of ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, Asit Kumar Modi has informed about the completion of 3000 episodes of the show through a post on his social media account. Asit Modi wrote in his tweet- ‘Dear and respected family of our viewers, we are going to complete 3000 episodes on September 24, 2020.’

Hum Gokuldham ka kissa hi nahi, aap sabke zindagi ka hissa bhi hain.

Hum Gokuldham ka kissa hi nahi, aap sabke zindagi ka hissa bhi hain.

Aaiye saath milkar sab ke saath manaate hain 3000 episodes ki khushiyaan. Yeh khoobsurat rishta yunhi bana rahe umra bhar, sirf Sony SAB Par!#TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah # 3000Episodes #SonySAB pic.twitter.com/KCWi8mBV1Z – SAB TV (@sabtv) September 21, 2020

Started in the year 2008, this show is the longest running serial of the small screen. The actors of this serial charge a hefty fee. According to sources, Dilip Joshi, who plays ‘Jethalal’ in the show, gets a fee of Rs 1.50 lakh for each episode. He is the lead character of the show. In this case, their fees are the highest. At the same time, the character of Amit Bhatt who plays ‘Champaklal’ in the show is also very much liked by the audience. According to sources, they charge 70-80 thousand rupees for every episode. Munmun Dutta, who plays ‘Babita Ji’ in the show, gets Rs 35-50 thousand per episode. His popularity among fans is very high.